Racine explosion, fire at duplex; 2 sent to hospital

Racine investigators are working to pinpoint the exact cause of a home explosion on Tuesday.

The blast at the home on Gilson Street on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, in Racine put two people in the hospital. Neighbors say the explosion happened the same day a stove was delivered and installed to the side-by-side duplex.

John Lapoint said his brother Tim Lapoint and niece Michelle Haws lived in the home. Paramedics rushed both to the hospital.

When asked if the stove or gas could have played a role in the explosion,– the Racine Fire Department said the cause remains under investigation.

"We were up there last night with them and early this morning," John Lapoint said. "Neither one of them could talk to us."

"Michelle’s face is really bad. 30% of her body is burned," Kim Lapoint said. "Tim, he’s okay."

Shortly after the explosion, neighbors jumped into action.

"I heard screaming from the inside," neighbor Tyler Lau said. "I saw [Haws] and I pulled her out of the window. I dragged her all the way until the street here. I looked back at the house and it’s just completely engulfed in flames. The outcome could have been a lot different."

The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation. It caused $200,000 in damage to the duplex, and an unknown amount of damage to surrounding homes and buildings.

An Amazon Wish List has been set up to help the family.