Racine escapee captured outside Racine Correctional Institution

A 38-year-old inmate from Racine Correctional Institution (RCI) in Sturtevant is back in custody following a "brief escape," according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Officials say the incident began around 8:45 p.m. Saturday when Robert Strother managed to leave the RCI's perimeter. Racine County Sheriff’s deputies responded with K-9s and drones to assist in the search. Strother was apprehended just after 10 p.m. by deputies in a wooded area just outside the RCI.

At some point during Saturday evening, a staff person discharged a firearm during this situation. That person has been placed on paid administrative leave pending review of the incident per normal Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) procedures.

Strother is serving a four-year sentence for burglary and bail jumping. He also has pending charges for attempted armed robbery and bail jumping in Milwaukee County and is scheduled for sentencing on July 29.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office will also investigate the criminal escape and DOC will conduct an internal investigation.