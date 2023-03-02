Racine drunk driver killed pregnant friend: complaint

article

Ramiro Baca, 18, of Racine drove drunk on the night of Feb. 28, when he struck two parked cars near 18th and Mead with four passengers in his vehicle, killing one of them, police say. According to prosecutors, Baca shouldn't have been driving in the first place because he did not have a driver's license in Wisconsin, and he should not have been drinking because he is underage.

Police responded to the crash scene around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

Prosecutors say the GMC Acadia with no license plates that Baca was driving struck two parked cars. A passenger in the second row of the vehicle, 18, who was pregnant at the time, died at the scene. Two other passengers were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition with a brain bleed. Baca himself went to the hospital for a broken nose and stitches on his face. A fourth passenger did not go to the hospital.

One of the passengers, the boyfriend of the 18-year-old woman killed and father of the unborn child, told investigators before the crash, they went to Baja to buy alcohol. The criminal complaint says Baca told investigators despite being underage, Baja sold him liquor without checking his ID.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

After leaving the store, as they were driving, the passenger told police, "Not gonna lie, we was speeding, and I told him to slow down, and then we hit a bump somewhere and caught a little bit airborne," the complaint says.

Baca told police he had had two beers at his uncle's at 7:30 p.m. He refused to identify his uncle, and he later said he drank the beers at 6 p.m. The complaint says police found empty bottles and two cases of beer in the GMC. According to prosecutors, Baca said the beer was his.

At the hospital, medical staff said Baca "reeked of booze," prosecutors say. He blew a .136. A blood sample was taken.

Before the crash, Baca told investigators he hit a pothole, lost control of the GMC and struck a parked car. He acknowledged that two of the people in his vehicle were pregnant, the complaint says.

A GoFundMe.com account was set up to raise money for the victim's funeral, identifying her as Michelle Romero.

The message on the fundraising page reads, in part: "Michelle looked forward to meeting her baby boy and Holding him in her arms, unfortunately, her life was cut short and was not able to do so. We have faith she is now in a better place with her baby."