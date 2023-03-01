Racine fatal crash; speed, alcohol appear to be factors

article

One person is dead, and three others were taken to the hospital following a crash in Racine Tuesday night, Feb. 28. It happened around 10:30 p.m. near 18th and Mead Street.

According to officials, when officers arrived on the scene they found an SUV heavily damaged and two parked cars damaged. An 18-year-old woman was in the backseat unresponsive with severe injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Occupants and witnesses reported the SUV was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed when the driver lost control, struck a parked vehicle, and rolled.

The operator of the vehicle has been identified as an 18-year-old man. Other occupants of the vehicle include a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man. All but one of the occupants were taken to the hospital.

It does appear that alcohol was a factor, officials say. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Racine Police Traffic investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7816.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.