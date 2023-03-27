Racine drug case dismissed; man accused of selling marijuana, cocaine

article

A criminal case against Parnell McCray was dismissed in Racine County court on Monday, March 27 after the state moved to do so.

McCray was charged in June 2021 after law enforcement recovered a dozen marijuana plants, crack cocaine, and other items while executing a search warrant in Racine.

Agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed the warrant near 21st and Blaine in Racine. Additional items found included a loaded handgun, more than 450 grams of marijuana – an approximate street value of $2,000, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. Officials also found 2.3 grams of crack cocaine, drug notes of sales, digital scales, plastic bags with cocaine residue and other items, as well as cash.

The suspect, identified by the sheriff's office as McCray, had been charged with four drug-related counts and three counts of child neglect. A criminal complaint stated there were three children in the home at the time of the search.

Again, all charges against McCray have now been dismissed.