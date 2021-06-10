Racine drug bust: Weed, crack cocaine found, man arrested

article

Law enforcement recovered a dozen marijuana plants, crack cocaine and other items while executing a search warrant in Racine on Wednesday morning, June 9.

Agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit executed the warrant near 21st and Blaine around 9:40 a.m. Information had developed about a suspect involved in the sale of marijuana and crack cocaine.

During the search, agents found 12 marijuana plants, grow tents, grow lights, marijuana seeds, ventilation equipment and marijuana product drying.

Additional items found included a loaded handgun, more than 450 grams of marijuana – an approximate street value of $2,000.00, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Officials also found 2.3 grams of crack cocaine – an approximate street value $250.

Agents also found drug notes of sales, digital scales, plastic bags with cocaine residue and other items, as well as cash.

Parnell McCray

The suspect, identified by the sheriff's office as 31-year-old Parnell McCray has been charged with four drug-related counts and three counts of child neglect. A criminal complaint states there were three children in the home at the time of the search.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for June 17.