Racine drug bust; marijuana, mushrooms, 'ghost gun' found in home

article

The Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Johnathan Burdo on Aug. 21 for delivery of THC (marijuana) and delivery of psilocybin (mushrooms).

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, agents with the Racine County Metro Drug Unit conducted a search warrant at a home near Geneva Street and Kewaunee Street in Racine.

During the search warrant, Metro agents located a .40 caliber "ghost gun" with an extended magazine, 264 grams (66 units) of psilocybin chocolate bars, 731.4 grams of raw THC, 113.2 grams of THC wax, 595 grams of THC syrup, 37.9 grams of THC gummies, 443.7 grams of THC vapes (103 units), and $4,685 in US currency. The estimated street value of the drugs exceeds $11,000.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that "ghost guns are fully functional firearms that are privately constructed using unregulated and unfinished parts of firearms that do not contain serial numbers."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Burdo is being held in the Racine County Jail on a $75,100 bail for the following offenses: