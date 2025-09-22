Racine drownings; new group advocates for water safety education, protections

The Brief Two drownings in eight days – victims 12-year-old Marquee Haynes Jr. and 15-year-old Shaylani Williams – have spurred calls for safety upgrades along Racine’s lakefront. Newly formed SWIM Racine is pushing for life rings, lifeguards and better signage, along with water safety education. Families say they want change, so no other parent has to endure the same tragedy.



Families grieving the loss of two children who drowned along Racine’s lakefront last month are calling for change, and a new community group says it’s listening.

What we know:

12-year-old Marquee Haynes Jr. died after drowning in Lake Michigan at the Pershing Park boat launch. Just eight days earlier, 15-year-old Shaylani Williams drowned at Carre-Hoge Park.

"He had a promising future and because of this now, he doesn’t," said Marquee’s mother, Lynn Degarmo. "For my son, I’m going to fight until the end to get what he deserves."

Both families have urged city leaders to add life rings, post stronger warnings and boost lifeguard presence.

Their calls are now being taken up by SWIM Racine, a newly formed organization working to educate kids about the dangers of the water.

"I can’t imagine going through that and I want to make sure it doesn’t happen for anybody else," said Paul Woodward, chairperson of SWIM Racine. "There’s so much water and it’s part of our lives and we need to make sure people are safe and comfortable and can enjoy it."

Dig deeper:

The group is advocating for more signage, funding for lifeguards, and expanded placement of life rings along the lakefront. Leaders are working with members of the Racine Common Council and educators to make this a reality.

"It’s a shame that this came together from tragedy," Woodward said.

Degarmo is thankful for the efforts and said she hopes they will make a difference.

"I don’t want no mother to ever have to feel what I have to feel every day," Degarmo said.

What's next:

SWIM Racine said this is all in the early stages and plans to hold its first listening session next month.