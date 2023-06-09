Racine deck fire; flames caused significant exterior damage

article

A deck fire at a Racine residence caused significant exterior damage to a two-family residence near 17th and Franklin Street on Friday, June 9.

Firefighters were dispatched to the home around 4:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived on the scene, they found a second-floor deck on fire with flames licking the house. Officials say the fire was brought under control in less than five minutes. However, there was significant exterior damage to the deck and siding.

Everyone in the building got out safely.

A total 14 firefighters responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.