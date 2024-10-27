Racine crashes; 2 vehicles slam into separate homes in 2 days

article

The Brief Racine police are investigating two crashes in the last two days that involves vehicles slamming into houses. The first crash happened early Saturday, the second early on Sunday.



The Racine Police Department is investigating two wrecks in two days which involved vehicles hitting houses.

16th and Indiana

The first happened around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 near 16th and Indiana. When officers arrived on the scene, they found an SUV inside of a house. The house that was hit is a group home and had four people in the home at the time of the accident.

There were two people in the SUV. The driver is a 39-year-old man, and the passenger is a 47-year-old woman.

The two people in the SUV and one person in the house (a 61-year-old woman) were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The Red Cross was called to assist the residents of the group home who had been displaced by the crash.

The driver of the SUV was released from the hospital and arrested on two counts of Reckless Endanger Safety and two counts of Reckless Driving - Causing Injury.

Spring Street and Freese Avenue

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Oct. 27, officers were dispatched to the area of Spring Street and Freese Avenue around 3 a.m. Again, a vehicle struck a house.

When police arrived on the scene, they noticed the vehicle had struck the side of a house and hit a gas meter. There was leaking gas.

Two people in the house as well as neighbors nearby were evacuated for safety reasons. The City of Racine Fire Department along with We Energies were able to take care of the gas leak.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman, was having an argument with her passenger, a 46-year-old man, when the man grabbed and yanked the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to go off of the roadway and into the house. Officials said the driver was not under the influence of any drugs or alcohol.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

The man in the vehicle was arrested for Reckless Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct.