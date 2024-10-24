Racine crash, house fire; car drives into home

article

The Brief A car crashed into a house in Racine which caused a fire to break out on Thursday, Oct. 24. The Racine Police Department said it happened just before 10 a.m. A car crashed into an abandoned home near 16th and Memorial, which hit a pole before hitting the house. Police said only the driver, a 31-year-old man, was in the car and suffered non-life threatening injuries.



A car crashed into a house in Racine which caused a fire to break out on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The Racine Police Department said it happened just before 10 a.m. A car crashed into a home near 16th and Memorial, which hit a pole before hitting the house.

A fire started within two minutes of the car crashing into the house. The house was eventually fully engulfed in flames.

Police said only the driver, a 31-year-old man, was in the car and suffered non-life threatening injuries. The house was abandoned and nobody was inside at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash is unknown, but police said speed appeared to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.