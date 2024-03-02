Racine crash on Memorial Drive, multiple vehicles involved

article

Multiple vehicles were involved in a head-on Racine crash on Saturday afternoon, March 2.

It happened near 12th and Memorial. Viewer images from the scene showed significant damage to at least two vehicles, one of which had come to a stop on top of a parked SUV.

Police told FOX6 News the extent of injuries to the people involved is not yet known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.