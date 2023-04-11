Racine County wrestling coach sexual assault allegations

A Racine County wrestling coach has been charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old boy. Investigators say he inappropriately touched a wrestler on his team.

Alejandro Guardiola, 22, of Union Grove, faces two counts of second-degree sexual assault of a child under 16 and two counts of sexual assault of a child by a person who works/volunteers with children.

Investigators say Guardiola touched the middle school boy inappropriately at a home in Union Grove in March.

According to a criminal complaint, the boy told investigators Guardiola had been "making him feel uncomfortable, saying his assistant wrestling coach had been "holding his hand, touching him, hugging him and kissing him on the head."

In March, investigators say it went even further.

A criminal complaint says Guardiola touched the 14-year-old inappropriately inside a Union Grove home on the day of a regional wrestling tournament, returning again while the teen was sleeping.

Guardiola made his initial appearance in court Monday, April 10. Cash bond was set at $5,000.