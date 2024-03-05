Racine County WIS 20 resurfacing project approved; 90th Street to WIS 31

article

A project to resurface WIS 20 from 90th Street to WIS 31 in Racine County has been given the green light. Work is scheduled to begin the week of March 11.

A news release says the project will include the following:

Resurfacing approximately 2.6 miles of pavement by milling the existing asphalt and overlaying with new asphalt.

Bridge rehabilitation of the bridges over Willow Road and the UP Railroad, including bridge overlays and steel girder painting.

Replacing existing traffic signals with new monotube signal poles at Oakes Road, Sunnyslope Drive, Emmertsen Road, and Village Center Drive. The traffic signal loop detectors at Sycamore Avenue will also be updated.

Replacing pedestrian accommodations for improved safety and accessibility.

Minor box culvert repair work at the Pike River.

How will it impact you?

Long-term lane closures of WIS 20 will take place throughout the project limits.

There will be a short-term full roadway closure of Westbound WIS 20 followed by a short-term full roadway closure of Eastbound WIS 20 from Oakes Road to WIS 31 later this construction season, with a detour to be posted.

The WIS 20 Eastbound exit/entrance ramps to Willow Road will be closed during the project with a detour posted.

Access to local businesses and residents will be maintained.

Work is scheduled for completion in late fall of 2024. The project is weather-dependent and subject to change.