Racine County townhouse fire; total loss, firefighter suffers smoke inhalation

Published  June 3, 2025 12:04pm CDT
Racine County
(Courtesy: Racine County Sheriff's Office)

The Brief

RACINE COUNTY - A townhouse in Racine County was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, June 3. 

What we know:

Crews were dispatched to a townhouse around 3 a.m. in the Town of Norway. 

Upon arrival, deputies found flames on the exterior of the residence. The fire spread through the attic and the entire upper floor of the townhouse.  

Sheriff’s deputies shut down traffic, and the fire department put out the fire by just after 5 a.m.  

The only injury was a firefighter who suffered from smoke inhalation; he was transported to a hospital by the SouthShore Fire Department.  

The townhouse is a total loss. The Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the fire.    

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine County Sheriff's Office. 

