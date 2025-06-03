Racine County townhouse fire; total loss, firefighter suffers smoke inhalation

article

The Brief Firefighters on Tuesday morning, June 3 responded to the scene of a townhouse fire in Racine County. The townhouse is a total loss. The Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the fire. The only injury was a firefighter who suffered from smoke inhalation.



A townhouse in Racine County was damaged by fire early Tuesday morning, June 3.

What we know:

Crews were dispatched to a townhouse around 3 a.m. in the Town of Norway.

Upon arrival, deputies found flames on the exterior of the residence. The fire spread through the attic and the entire upper floor of the townhouse.

Sheriff’s deputies shut down traffic, and the fire department put out the fire by just after 5 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The only injury was a firefighter who suffered from smoke inhalation; he was transported to a hospital by the SouthShore Fire Department.

The townhouse is a total loss. The Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the fire.