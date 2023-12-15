Racine County suspected opioid overdose alert: 'It's fentanyl still'

The opioid epidemic continues to tighten its grip on the U.S.

According to preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 110,000 people died from overdoses in 2022 – the highest number ever recorded in the country for a given year.

Much of the blame is placed on fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Fentanyl can be added to other drugs and, because of its extreme potency, makes those drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive and, ultimately, more dangerous.

Fentanyl is making its way into our neighborhoods and even schools. The latest instance happened at a Virginia elementary school, where two people were arrested after five children were sickened by fentanyl-laced gummies.

In Racine County, public health departments are sounding the alarm on an increase in suspected opioid overdoses.

"Our overdose rates are just through the roof this year," said Amanda Busack, Racine County Health's public health strategist.

For the 20th time this year, the county has issued an overdose spike alert. In all of 2022, five such alerts were issued. The spike is triggered when overdose rates are above average compared with the same time in past years.

"It is really difficult to look at it from a stance that we have this huge fire to put out," Busack said. "We do need to prevent it from happening in the future, too."

Racine County reported a 73% increase in suspected opioid overdoses when comparing the past four weeks with the same time period in 2022. The county reported six suspected opioid overdoses just this week.

"It's fentanyl still, we're seeing a lot of fentanyl," said Busack.

For years, FOX6 News has shared startling data – but overdoses are not just numbers. They are friends, family and even children.

Racine County Public Health

Overdose resources available

Test strips can show if drugs have possibly deadly fentanyl in them. The Racine County Behavioral Health Department and Racine city health department sites are offering NARCAN. Before you can take it home, they’ll give you training. If you or someone you know is struggling with drug addiction, there are resources available. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration fields confidential calls at 1-800-662-4357.

Symptoms of a possible opioid overdose include:

Limp body

Blue or purple lips or fingernails

Vomiting

Gurgling noises

Can’t be awakened

Slow or stopped breathing

Opioid overdose symptoms

Find NARCAN, fentanyl test strips:

Racine Public Health Department: 262-636-9341 | 730 Washington Ave. Racine

Behavioral Health Services of Racine County : 262-638-6375 | 730 Wisconsin Ave. Racine

What to do if you suspect you are witnessing an overdose: