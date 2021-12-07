Expand / Collapse search

Racine County: Sex offender to be released Dec. 14, will live in Burlington

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:14AM
News
FOX News
article

Daniel Williams

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with the Division of Community Corrections, is informing the public of a sex offender release. It is this agency's belief that the release of this information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection.

The individual that appears on this notification, Daniel Williams, has been convicted of a sex offense and has served the prison sentence imposed upon him by the courts.  

The offender, under the supervision of the Department of Corrections (Division of Community corrections), will be residing on McHenry Street in the Town of Burlington. He will be released on Dec. 14. 

Williams was convicted in 1992 for Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child, and Bail Jumping. The offender assaulted numerous minor females.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This individual is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.  

Red Cross: Donors needed to address historically low blood supply
article

Red Cross: Donors needed to address historically low blood supply

The American Red Cross, which provides 40 percent of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.

Menomonee Falls Target theft, $150+ worth of merchandise stolen
article

Menomonee Falls Target theft, $150+ worth of merchandise stolen

The Menomonee Falls Police Department has asked the public for help identifying Target theft suspects.

Waukesha condo residents will have 3-4 hours to move out

Sixty-five Waukesha condo residents have been told no one will ever live in the building again after it was evacuated due to the threat of potential collapse.