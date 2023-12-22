Racine County sex offender release in Wind Lake
WIND LAKE, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced the release of a convicted sex offender in Wind Lake, a move to "enhance public safety, awareness, and protection."
Nicholas Colburn was released on Tuesday, Dec. 19 – and is living at a residence on Bendickson Drive in Wind Lake.
Officials say Colburn was convicted in 2015 of second-degree sexual assault a child and felony bail jumping. He is a registered sex offender in Wisconsin.
As part of Colburn's release, he is expected to abide by the following conditions:
- No unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with victim; not to consume drugs.
- Comply with standard sex offender rule; cooperate with electronic monitoring.
- Comply with requirements of lifetime registrant of Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.
- Lifetime GPS monitoring.
Learn more from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.