Racine County sex offender release in Wind Lake

article

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced the release of a convicted sex offender in Wind Lake, a move to "enhance public safety, awareness, and protection."

Nicholas Colburn was released on Tuesday, Dec. 19 – and is living at a residence on Bendickson Drive in Wind Lake.

Officials say Colburn was convicted in 2015 of second-degree sexual assault a child and felony bail jumping. He is a registered sex offender in Wisconsin.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

As part of Colburn's release, he is expected to abide by the following conditions:

No unsupervised contact with minors, no contact with victim; not to consume drugs.

Comply with standard sex offender rule; cooperate with electronic monitoring.

Comply with requirements of lifetime registrant of Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry

Lifetime GPS monitoring.

Learn more from the Wisconsin Department of Corrections Sex Offender Registry.