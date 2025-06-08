Racine County rollover crash early Sunday, 5 people injured

article

The Brief Five people were injured in an accident in Racine County early Sunday morning, June 8. The Ford Excursion, which had seven people in it, crashed and rolled over just before 2 a.m. At least one person was ejected from the vehicle.



Five people were injured in a rollover crash in western Racine County on Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Accident details

What we know:

According to Kansasville Fire and Rescue, just before 2 a.m., it and Racine County sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on County Highway N (Sunnyside Drive) near Minnetonka Drive in the Town of Dover.

First responders arrived on scene where they found seven people in and around the severely wrecked 2005 Ford Excursion.

The vehicle reportedly rolled over several times before coming to a rest upright with extensive damage.

Wrecked Ford Excursion

One person was trapped inside the wreckage and had to be extricated.

It is believed that at least one person was ejected from the vehicle during the rollover crash.

In total, five people were taken to area hospitals via four ambulances. However, none of them are believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.