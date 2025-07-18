Racine County rollover crash, driver avoids serious injuries

article

The Brief A pickup truck hauling a trailer of demolition debris rolled over in Racine County. First responders said the driver was able to get himself out of the wreck. The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.



A driver avoided serious injuries Friday after his pickup truck and trailer rolled over in western Racine County.

What they're saying:

The Kansasville Fire Rescue Department said it happened just before 5 p.m. Crews responded to the scene near Washington and Downy in the town of Dover within minutes.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The pickup truck was hauling a trailer of construction debris when it left the road, crossed over the westbound lane and rolled over. It came to a rest upside down in the ditch.

Officials said firefighters took steps to contain diesel fuel that was leaking from the truck.

Featured article

KFRD said the driver was the only person in the pickup truck and was able to get himself out as paramedics arrived. He was assessed for injuries at the scene and declined ambulance transport.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.