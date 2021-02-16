Nearly 18 inches of snow pummels Racine: 'Enormous snowfall'

Snow pummeled southeastern Wisconsin once again on Monday Feb. 15 through Tuesday, Feb. 16 -- burying mailboxes, covering cars and making it difficult for some to leave home.

Downtown Racine saw some of the highest snow totals, hitting nearly 18 inches. Park benches and stairs were practically hidden from view -- with much of the city looking the same.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Mount Pleasant, people found a balance of work and play. Sounds of scooting, scraping and shoveling returned to an otherwise quiet block.

"It’s a lot of work. It’s an enormous snowfall," said Kevin Prescott, owner of Prescott Landscape.

Prescott Landscape

As the powder piles higher and higher, Prescott said he is finding fewer places to put it. By early Tuesday evening, the two-man crew had checked off more than a dozen jobs -- with another dozen or so to go.

"People can’t get out. the driveways are mounded off. The prior snow underneath is frozen," said Prescott. "I’m trying to get to everybody as fast as I can, but it takes a while to dig out, even with a machine. But here I am."

Jack and Ellie sled in Mount Pleasant

Nearby, Jack and Ellie took pride in some work of their own. Their dad, Kevin Krekling, said the kids' creation is a neighborhood attraction.

"It kind of brings me back to my childhood watching them do this, so it’s awesome," Krekling said. "They’ll just keep coming. We have neighbors from across the street that will come over and join the newest hill.

"It’s built-in entertainment for them...They’d be out here all night, we’re going to force them to come inside and warm up and get some dinner."

In the Racine, a spokesman with the mayor's office said snow removal operations will continue through Wednesday.

Officials ask that residents follow snow emergency parking rules, which will help plow drivers clear roads faster.