Racine man arrested for OWI while out on bond for OWI: officials

A Racine man was arrested for operating while intoxicated on I-94 Thursday, Nov. 16. If convicted, it would be his fifth or sixth offense pending the outcome of another case.

According to Wisconsin State Patrol, a trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on the interstate near 7 Mile Road around 11:30 a.m. The trooper saw signs of possible intoxication and administered field sobriety tests, which the 41-year-old driver, identified as Darnell Freeman, failed.

Freeman was arrested and taken to a hospital for a legal blood draw. During records checks, authorities said they confirmed the driver was operating with a .02 BAC restriction and was out on bond from an outstanding Milwaukee County OWI case.

Freeman is charged with OWI and two counts of felony bail jumping, court records show. His cash bond was set at $2,500 Friday, and he was also cited for speeding and violating license restrictions.