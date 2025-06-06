Racine County motorcycle crash, 1 dead

article

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing in Racine County on Friday afternoon, June 6.

What we know:

It happened near Britton Road and Washington Avenue in the town of Dover. First responders were called to the scene around 3:15 p.m.

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department arrived to find the motorcyclist roughly 75 feet from the road. Witnesses said the motorcycle was headed west on Washington Avenue, passing multiple vehicles, when it left the roadway and hit "fixed objects."

The motorcyclist suffered "major traumatic injuries," according to KFRD. Flight for Life responded, but the motorcyclist did not survive despite life-saving attempts.

Racine County sheriff's deputies shut down traffic in the area during the crash investigation.

What we don't know:

At this time, information about the motorcyclist has not been released.