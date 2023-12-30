Racine County I-94 crash, 3 vehicles involved
article
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - Three vehicles were involved in a crash on I-94 in Racine County on Saturday night, Dec. 30.
It happened near County Highway G around 7:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said it started with a disabled vehicle in traffic.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
A second vehicle struck the disabled vehicle before hitting a third vehicle that was passing the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Minor injuries were reported. The sheriff's office does not suspect impairment for anyone involved.