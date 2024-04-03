Racine County hit-and-run, woman accused in boyfriend's death

article

A Kenosha woman is charged with hit-and-run after her boyfriend was found in the road and died last month.

Prosecutors accuse 36-year-old Sarah McAuliffe in the death of Joshua Billings. The 33-year-old man's body was found near County Highway J and State Highway 36 in the village of Rochester. He was pronounced dead at a hospital despite life-saving attempts.

Deputies were called to the scene around 2 a.m. on March 21. A criminal complaint states they found Billings lying on his back with "fresh road rash" and other injuries. He was unconscious and not breathing. Deputies couldn't find a pulse.

Based on information available at the scene, the complaint states a deputy believed Billings may have been hit by a vehicle headed southeast on County Highway J from State Highway 36. There was no vehicle debris in the roadway.

Around 8:45 a.m. on March 21, the complaint states Billings cellphone rang while deputies had it. A family member of McAuliffe's had called because he couldn't get hold of her or Billings. That family member said Billings drove an "older black truck" and gave McAuliffe's address.

The complaint states deputies went to that address, found the black truck outside and spoke to McAuliffe – who seemed "visibly nervous." The 36-year-old told deputies that Billings "jumped out of the (expletive) car." She said she pulled over and tried to find him, but drove home when she couldn't.

McAuliffe said she didn't call anyone after, per the complaint, but later clarified that she called the family member who later called Billings' phone. She said Billings was "upset but she didn't know why" and had made suicidal statements before he opened the door and jumped out as she rolled from a stop.

Court records show McAullife made her initial court appearance on April 2. Her cash bond was set at $20,000.