Racine County Halloween sex offender checks, 4 arrested

Racine County sheriff's deputies arrested four registered sex offenders for Halloween rules violations Tuesday, Oct. 31. Warrants were issued for the arrests of two others.

The sheriff's office and Division of Community Corrections partnered to conduct the checks during trick or treat hours. Ninety-one Halloween compliance checks were completed, the sheriff's office said, for sex offenders under Wisconsin Department of Corrections supervision.

Authorities said the sex offenders signed a "Halloween Contract" that requires them to be indoors a minimum of one hour before, during and one hour after a locally scheduled trick or treat event. They are not allowed to participate in any Halloween or trick or treat activities.

Statement from Sheriff Christopher Schmaling:

"The Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to protecting and serving our community – especially when it comes to our children. I want to personally thank the proud men and women of law enforcement who worked hard so we could enjoy a safe, fun, and somewhat frigid Halloween."