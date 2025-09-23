Racine County flatbed truck rollover crash, driver injured

article

The Brief A man was injured in a Racine County rollover crash on Monday. It happened on Durand Avenue, just west of Union Grove. Officials said the truck hit a culvert, "launched through the air" and hit a utility pole.



A man was injured in a Racine County rollover crash that snapped a utility pole on Monday, Sept. 23.

What they're saying:

It happened on Durand Avenue, just west of Union Grove, just after 1:30 p.m. The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department said a flatbed truck was found roughly 50 feet from the road.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Officials said the truck left the roadway, hit a driveway culvert, "launched through the air" and rolled into a utility pole. The pole snapped, and the truck became entangled with the power lines before it came to a rest.

The truck driver was able to free himself from the wreck. He was assessed for injuries at the scene before being taken to a hospital. KFRD said the driver's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Featured article