Racine County flatbed truck rollover crash, driver injured

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A man was injured in a Racine County rollover crash that snapped a utility pole on Monday, Sept. 23.
It happened on Durand Avenue, just west of Union Grove, just after 1:30 p.m. The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department said a flatbed truck was found roughly 50 feet from the road.
Officials said the truck left the roadway, hit a driveway culvert, "launched through the air" and rolled into a utility pole. The pole snapped, and the truck became entangled with the power lines before it came to a rest.
The truck driver was able to free himself from the wreck. He was assessed for injuries at the scene before being taken to a hospital. KFRD said the driver's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
