Racine County flatbed truck rollover crash, driver injured

By
Published  September 23, 2025 9:19am CDT
Racine County
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crash scene on Durand Avenue near Haag Drive (Courtesy: KFRD)

    • A man was injured in a Racine County rollover crash on Monday.
    • It happened on Durand Avenue, just west of Union Grove.
    • Officials said the truck hit a culvert, "launched through the air" and hit a utility pole.

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A man was injured in a Racine County rollover crash that snapped a utility pole on Monday, Sept. 23.

It happened on Durand Avenue, just west of Union Grove, just after 1:30 p.m. The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department said a flatbed truck was found roughly 50 feet from the road.

Officials said the truck left the roadway, hit a driveway culvert, "launched through the air" and rolled into a utility pole. The pole snapped, and the truck became entangled with the power lines before it came to a rest.

The truck driver was able to free himself from the wreck. He was assessed for injuries at the scene before being taken to a hospital. KFRD said the driver's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. 

article

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department.

Racine CountyNews