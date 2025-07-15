Racine County fatal crash; 2 motorcycles, SUV collide, 1 dead, 2 hurt

article

The Brief A crash in Racine County on Sunday evening, July 13 left one person dead and two others wounded. The crash involved two motorcycles and an SUV. One of the motorcycle operators, identified as a 72-year-old Illinois man, died as a result of his injuries.



What we know:

The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department along with Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the area of S. Beaumont Avenue near Cassandra Court in the Town of Dover around 6 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found two wrecked motorcycles and a GMC Terrain SUV that had been involved in the incident.

At the time of the crash, one motorcycle was occupied by the driver and one passenger, the other only by the driver; the SUV was occupied by the driver and one front-seat passenger.

All three of the motorcyclists suffered traumatic injuries in the crash. Officials say one of the motorcycle operators, identified as a 72-year-old Illinois man, died as a result of his injuries.

The other two patients were transported to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa with serious injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

One patient was transported by Flight for Life, the other by a Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Department ground ambulance.

The occupants of the GMC terrain were assessed for injuries and both declined transport from the scene via ambulance.

What's next:

The Racine County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the crash.