Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave dies unexpectedly

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave died unexpectedly early Friday, June 28. He was first elected to the post in 2015.

County Board Chair Tom Kramer will serve as the acting county executive until the position is filled.

Delagrave was born and raised in Racine County and lived in the area his entire life, according to the county. He graduated from Case High School before earning degrees from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee.

Official statements

Racine County

It is with deepest sorrow and profound compassion that we share news of the unexpected passing of our beloved County Executive, Jonathan Delagrave, during the early hours of June 28th, 2024.

This tragic loss has left our community in a state of great sadness, as we mourn the untimely departure of a remarkable leader, devoted public servant, and cherished friend. Jonathan's unwavering commitment to improving the lives of all those within our county was truly inspirational, and his compassionate approach to governance touched the hearts of countless individuals.

In this difficult time, our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Jonathan’s family, friends, colleagues, and the entire community. We ask for privacy for the family as they navigate through this tremendous loss.

County Board Chairman Tom Kramer will assume the duties and responsibilities of county executive until the position is filled by the board under Wis. Stat. § 59.17(7). Further communications will be released when they become available.

Racine Mayor Cory Mason

"I’ve known Jonathan since we were 14 years old together at Case High School. As mayor, it has been an honor to serve alongside him in his role as county executive. Jonathan was an amazing leader for Racine County. We are all at a loss from his passing. Our hearts go out to his family and friends."