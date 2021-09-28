Racine County pot bust; suspect accused of driving 100+ mph

article

A 29-year-old man from Minnesota was taken into custody in Racine County on Saturday, Sept. 25 after marijuana was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop. It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the Village of Yorkville.

According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, deputies were monitoring traffic on I-41 when they observed an SUV "rapidly changing lanes" and swerving between vehicles while traveling 103 mph.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle yielded a bag containing 499 grams of marijuana. This bag was hidden in a rear compartment of the SUV.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The driver said that the marijuana must have been left in the vehicle by the previous owner.

He was taken to Racine County Jail where he was held for possession with intent. He was also issued traffic citations for speeding on the freeway, reckless driving, and operating while suspended.