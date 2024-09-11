Drive through Racine County corn field damages crops

The Brief A driver in Racine County wound up lost in a corn field early Sunday morning. SKYFOX video shows the damage left behind, which the farmer said totals more than $800.



A driver wound up in a Racine County corn field and couldn't find their way out early Sunday morning, Sept. 8.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue said the driver failed to stop at the intersection of Sunnyside Drive and Plank Road. Once in the field, the driver could not find their way out – and SKYFOX video showed the looping path the SUV left behind.

The farm's owner said the driver caused more than $800 worth of damage. Eventually, firefighters had to go in and help the driver out.

"We turned around and assumed we were going back the direction that we came, but it was very disorienting for us even because there's no road signs in the corn field telling you where to go," said firefighter Amy Lynn Julsing. "You become very directionally challenged, especially at 2:30 in the morning."

Once the SUV made it out, there was corn still hanging from it.

No one was hurt.