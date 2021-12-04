Racine County crash: Woman dead, man injured

article

A Racine County woman is dead and a man is injured after a two-vehicle crash in the town of Dover on Friday morning, Dec. 3.

The crash happened near State Highway 20 and Britton Road around 11:30 a.m. According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the two vehicles involved were found in ditches on opposite sides of the roadway.

An initial investigation found the woman was driving her red Toyota southbound on Britton Road and failed to yield to a Ford pickup truck that was headed east on State Highway 20.

PHOTO: Racine County Sheriff's Office

The driver of the Toyota, a 69-year-old female from the town of Norway, sustained life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital. The operator of the Ford, a 35-year-old male from Silver Lake, had non-life-threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

PHOTO: Racine County Sheriff's Office

State Highway 20 was closed for nearly four hours due to the severity of the crash and the investigation that followed.

Further investigation into the cause and nature of the crash is ongoing.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.