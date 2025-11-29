Expand / Collapse search

Racine County crash: Driver injured, extricated after striking tree

Published  November 29, 2025 2:58pm CST
Racine County
Crash in the town of Dover (Courtesy: KFRD)

    • A driver was injured and had to be extricated after a Racine County crash.
    • It happened on Washington Avenue in the town of Dover.
    • KFRD said the driver was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A driver was injured and had to be extricated from their vehicle after a Racine County crash during Saturday's winter storm.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department and Racine County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene on Washington Avenue in the town of Dover.

Crews found the vehicle, which sustained "major damage," between two trees roughly 40 feet off the road. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

A KFRD paramedic team assessed and stabilized the driver, who was then taken to a hospital. The driver's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The Source: The Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department released information about the crash.

Racine CountyNews