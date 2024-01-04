Racine County crash, 2 injured

article

Two people were injured in a crash that happened in Racine County on Thursday, Jan. 4.

Kansasville Fire and Rescue Department said the crash occurred just after 2:30 p.m. in the Town of Dover.

Emergency personnel responded to the crash scene where they found a Chevrolet SUV with extensive front-end damage and air-bag deployment after impacting the side of a westbound semi with a flatbed trailer carrying a load of lumber. Debris from the crash impact was strewn about the area and across the roadway. The semi stopped along the roadway's north shoulder.

There was no extrication needed and both drivers declined treatment or transport to the hospital.

"The driver of that SUV driver was very lucky, fortunately the quick actions that the semi driver took by swerving avoided a more tragic outcome," said KFRD firefighter Friedrich Glas. "Thank heavens it wasn't more serious, or worse yet. Our team of emergency responders worked to get the crash scene cleaned up as quickly as possible so the roadway could be reopened. It’s what we do."

Traffic through the area was closed temporarily at Vandenboom Road and Hwy 75 while emergency personnel addressed leaking fluids and cleared the roadway of crash debris.

Racine County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.

All remaining units cleared the scene at about 3:20 p.m., crews said.