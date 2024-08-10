Racine County child sexual assault, Burlington man sentenced

article

A Racine County man was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, Aug. 6, after he pleaded guilty to child sexual assault.

Following a plea deal, 23-year-old Seth Beining was convicted of repeated sexual assault of same child (at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault). A first-degree child sex assault charge was dismissed, but read in to the court record.

Beining was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision. Additionally, he is ordered to register as a sex offender for life and comply with the sex offender registry.

WARNING : Some viewers may find the details in this story disturbing.

Case details

Racine County deputies questioned Beining on a complaint someone told them they saw him sexually assaulting a minor. The criminal complaint said Beining initially denied the complaint – even blaming the minor as an "aggressor."

Seth Beining

Eventually, the complaint said Beining admitted to sexually assaulting the child four times over the last few months, telling investigators he did so for "sexual gratification" and to "educate" the victim.