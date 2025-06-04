Racine County 3-vehicle crash; 1 driver hurt

article

What we know:

Officials said around 11:15 a.m., the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD) was dispatched along with Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies to the wreck at the intersection of State Highway 11 and Vandenboom Road.

The first emergency responders on the scene found two sedans with major damage at the intersection and partially in traffic. A third vehicle was spotted about 300 feet west of the intersection.

KFRD's paramedic crew assessed the driver (lone occupant) of each vehicle for injuries. One driver required extrication and assistance to be removed from the wreckage. The remaining drivers were assessed for injuries and declined further treatment or transport from the scene by KFRD ambulance.

The injured driver of one vehicle was taken to Aurora Mount Pleasant Medical Center for further evaluation and treatment of injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Racine County deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.