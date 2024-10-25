Racine County 0.5% sales tax approved, $20M expected per year

The Brief The Racine County Board approved a 0.5% county sales tax on Thursday night, Oct. 24. It is expected to bring in about $20 million dollars annually. The sales tax would go into effect by April 2025.



A sales tax is coming to Racine County. The county board voted Thursday night, Oct. 24, to move forward with a 0.5% tax.

Board members say this will bring roughly $20 million per year to the county.

The money will go toward public services like funding the Racine County Sheriff's Office, which is operating at a deficit.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

$2 million will also go to property tax relief.

The tax would also apply to items like clothing and computers. Food and medicine are exempt.

In a recent meeting, county leaders estimated the sales tax could cost you an additional $126 per year.

The sales tax would go into effect by April 2025.