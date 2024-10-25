Racine County 0.5% sales tax approved, $20M expected per year
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - A sales tax is coming to Racine County. The county board voted Thursday night, Oct. 24, to move forward with a 0.5% tax.
Board members say this will bring roughly $20 million per year to the county.
The money will go toward public services like funding the Racine County Sheriff's Office, which is operating at a deficit.
$2 million will also go to property tax relief.
The tax would also apply to items like clothing and computers. Food and medicine are exempt.
In a recent meeting, county leaders estimated the sales tax could cost you an additional $126 per year.
The sales tax would go into effect by April 2025.