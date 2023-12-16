Cops 'n Kids book giveaway, Racine event welcomes children

article

The Cops 'n Kids Reading Center in Racine hosted its annual book giveaway Saturday, Dec. 16.

The event was free for children of all ages.

Cops 'n Kids said its goal is to put books in every child’s hand this holiday season. Kids were able to pick books to take home or give as gifts to family and friends.

"I am a police officer, but I'm also a mom, a grandma, a great-grandma, and so I want children to read," said Julia Witherspoon, Cops 'n Kids founder and executive director. "We are here to help and serve and protect, not just arrest, so we want our children to be successful."

The 21st annual event was held from 9-11 a.m. The reading center itself is located at Festival Hall.