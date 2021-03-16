Expand / Collapse search

Racine Co. Sheriff squad, tow truck struck by vehicle while on scene of crash

RACINE COUNTY, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff’s Office on Monday, March 15 responded to four accidents on I-94 that were weather-related. One of the crashes involved a Racine County Sheriff's Office squad and a tow truck. 

According to officials, around 8 a.m. a Racine County Sheriff’s deputy along with a tow truck responded to a single-vehicle accident on I-94 northbound near CTH G in the Village of Raymond. While on the scene of that crash, another motorist lost control of her vehicle, crashing into the squad car and the tow truck.

The tow truck operators were out of their truck when the crash occurred. They jumped over the median wall and were not injured. 

The deputy and the driver of the initial crashed vehicle were seated in the squad car. The passenger in the squad car was not injured.  The deputy who was seated in his driver’s seat was treated and released from the hospital for minor injuries.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the accident.  It appears speed, weather, and control substances were factors in this accident.

