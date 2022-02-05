Expand / Collapse search

Racine child welfare check; police looking for 3, father

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Dameer Muhammad, Khaza Muhammad, Hameenha Muhammad

RACINE, Wis. - The Racine Police Department is looking for three children as it tries to conduct a welfare check on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Police are asking for public's help locating 6-year-old Dameer Muhammad, 3-year-old Khaza Muhammad and 1-year-old Hameenah Muhammad. Police said they are with their father, Deon Walton, who also needs a welfare check.

Walton was last known to drive a black 2004 Cadillac CTS with license plates AJL-1957.

Anyone who sees Walton or the three children is asked to call Racine County dispatch at 262-886-02300.

