Racine child welfare check; police looking for 3, father

The Racine Police Department is looking for three children as it tries to conduct a welfare check on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Police are asking for public's help locating 6-year-old Dameer Muhammad, 3-year-old Khaza Muhammad and 1-year-old Hameenah Muhammad. Police said they are with their father, Deon Walton, who also needs a welfare check.

Walton was last known to drive a black 2004 Cadillac CTS with license plates AJL-1957.

Anyone who sees Walton or the three children is asked to call Racine County dispatch at 262-886-02300.