Racine burglary, Mount Pleasant man seemingly lived in home: complaint

A Mount Pleasant man has been charged with burglary after police say he broke into a home in November 2021.

Marvin Brown, 55, is charged with burglary of a building or dwelling and felony bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint, Racine police got a tip about a burglary at a home near 13th and Wisconsin.

An officer arrived and talked to a woman who said she found the front door of her mother's home unlocked. She added that her mom had not stayed there for two months due to her health.

The daughter said she went inside to find the home ransacked. According to the criminal complaint, she believed the burglar removed the air conditioner to get in. It was on the ground in the backyard.

The daughter said the bed in the first-floor bedroom had been slept in, and a dirty pot and pan were on the kitchen stove with her mother's chicken. A cigarette butt and used bowls of food and utensils were in the bedroom, the complaint said.

Officers collected the cigarette butt and silverware as DNA evidence and submitted them to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. Prosecutors say DNA on the fork matched Brown.

He made his initial court appearance on March 2. Cash bond was set at $10,000.