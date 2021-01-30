Racine braces for snowfall as winter storm strikes

Racine is expected to see some of the highest snow totals overnight Saturday into Sunday as a winter storm hits southeastern Wisconsin.

People who spoke to FOX6 News spent Saturday preparing for the day of shoveling ahead.

When a storm is moving in near Pershing Park, Lake Michigan will let you know. And Michael Kane will be there to watch.

"I love to see how the lake can go from calm to raging seas out here. It’s just beautiful," Kane, a Racine resident, said.

Lake Michigan waves at Pershing Park in Racine

Kane said watching the waves was his moment to relax before an inevitable day of snow removal. However, for Linda Malek, the day was much less relaxing.

Advertisement

"Today has been very hectic, since about eight o’clock this morning it has been nonstop," said Malek, owner of Douglas Hardware.

Linda Malek at Douglas Hardware in Racine

Douglas Hardware is all out of snowblower and sleds, and the shovel aisle was almost empty Saturday.

"People are home, so they have to take care of things, so they are buying more shovels and stuff like that," Malek said.

After a busy week, Malek is ready for March 20: "I’m ready for Spring, I want winter to be over."

Joe Reischi's golden retriever

While she's ready for spring, not everyone wants to rush to warmer weather. Racine's four-legged population has its own way to prepare for a storm.

"A golden retriever loves it, yeah oh he loves it," said dog-owner Joe Reischi.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

For the latest forecast and weather information, head to fox6now.com/weather or download the free FOX6 Storm Center app.