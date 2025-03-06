Racine apartment fire; pet found dead, cause under investigation

article

The Brief The Racine Fire Department responded to the scene of an apartment fire on Wednesday night, March 5. The fire was found in the kitchen of an apartment. There were no injuries to residents or fire personnel, but one pet was found deceased by fire crews.



An apartment complex in Racine was damaged by a fire on Wednesday night, March 5. Crews were dispatched to the area of Mt. Pleasant Street and Melvin Avenue shortly before 11 p.m.

Apartment fire

What we know:

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found light smoke on the second floor of the apartment complex. The fire was found in the kitchen of an apartment.

One pet was found dead by fire crews. No injuries occurred to residents or fire personnel.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The fire caused an estimated $55,000 in damage to the structure and $12,000 to its contents.

The Racine Police Department assisted with traffic control on the scene. We Energies shut off the electrical service to two apartments due to fire and water damage.