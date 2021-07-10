Racine apartment fire, no injuries reported

Fire crews were dispatched to an apartment building near Williams Street and Mt. Pleasant Street shortly before 11 p.m. Friday for the report of a possible structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found residents were evacuating the building. On the second floor of the apartment building, a dry chemical powder was noted throughout the hallway from a discharged fire extinguisher in the hallway.

One person was evaluated on scene for shortness of breath due to exposure to the dry chemical from the fire extinguisher but they refused to be taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

Working smoke detectors in the building allowed all residents to evacuate safely. And fire extinguishers in the hallway allowed residents to control the fire and prevent further spread prior to the fire department's arrival, a release said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers 888-636-9330.

