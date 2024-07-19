Racine apartment fire; 8 units uninhabitable, cause under investigation

article

Fire broke out at a Racine apartment building on Thursday, July 18. It happened near Northwestern Avenue and Patrick Street.

Crews were called to the scene around 10 p.m. for a kitchen fire in a third-floor apartment.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found an extinguished air fryer on top of an oven. One activated sprinkler head from the building’s automatic fire sprinkler system controlled and extinguished the fire within minutes of activation.

There was major fire, smoke, and water damage, which left the apartment uninhabitable, the Racine Fire Department said. In addition, seven other apartments were left uninhabitable due to the fire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The American Red Cross and the apartment owner are assisting displaced residents.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.