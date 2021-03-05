Racine alderman charged with attempting to flee police

A Racine alderman is facing up to three-and-a-half years in prison, charged with attempting to flee an officer -- a felony.

Court documents state a Caledonia police officer first spotted Edwin Santiago speeding on Feb. 20. When he tried to pull the alderman over, Santiago started going even faster.

Santiago took part in a Racine Common Council meeting earlier this week -- just 10 days after he was arrested by Caledonia police.

Charging documents state the officer clocked Santiago going 53 mph on Douglas Avenue near St. Rita's Road; the speed limit is 35 mph.

Racine Alderman Edwin Santiago, charged with attempting to flee an officer

At one point, the officer went 84 mph trying to catch up to Santiago, who sped up when the officer first turned around to initiate the pursuit. About a mile down the road, the car stopped along Short Street in Racine.

Court documents state the more Santiago spoke, "the more officers could hear him slurring his words." After failing field sobriety tests, the complaint states the alderman told officers he drank four Miller Lites earlier in the day.

FOX6 News reached out to Santiago and his attorney multiple times but has not heard back.

