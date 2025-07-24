Expand / Collapse search

Racine abandoned shopping mall fire; $50K in damage, no injuries

By
Published  July 24, 2025 11:57am CDT
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • An abandoned shopping mall in Racine was damaged by fire on Wednesday, July 23. 
    • Moderate fire damage was done to the entrance and minor smoke damage was found inside.  
    • No injuries were reported. 

RACINE, Wis. - An abandoned shopping mall on Douglas Avenue near High Street in Racine was damaged by fire on Wednesday, July 23. 

Structure fire

What we know:

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a large amount of fire outside the building by the back entrance. 

Moderate fire damage was done to the entrance and minor smoke damage was found inside.  

An estimated $50,000.00 of fire and smoke damage was done to the back entrance and inside the building.

No injuries were reported. 

Police tips

What you can do:

The Racine Fire Department Investigation Bureau is interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Please contact us 262-635-7913. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine Fire Department. 

RacineNews