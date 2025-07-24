Racine abandoned shopping mall fire; $50K in damage, no injuries
RACINE, Wis. - An abandoned shopping mall on Douglas Avenue near High Street in Racine was damaged by fire on Wednesday, July 23.
Structure fire
What we know:
Crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a large amount of fire outside the building by the back entrance.
Moderate fire damage was done to the entrance and minor smoke damage was found inside.
An estimated $50,000.00 of fire and smoke damage was done to the back entrance and inside the building.
No injuries were reported.
Police tips
What you can do:
The Racine Fire Department Investigation Bureau is interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Please contact us 262-635-7913.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Racine Fire Department.