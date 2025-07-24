Racine abandoned shopping mall fire; $50K in damage, no injuries

article

An abandoned shopping mall on Douglas Avenue near High Street in Racine was damaged by fire on Wednesday, July 23.

Structure fire

What we know:

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 3 a.m. Upon arrival, they found a large amount of fire outside the building by the back entrance.

Moderate fire damage was done to the entrance and minor smoke damage was found inside.

An estimated $50,000.00 of fire and smoke damage was done to the back entrance and inside the building.

No injuries were reported.

Police tips

What you can do:

The Racine Fire Department Investigation Bureau is interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this incident. Please contact us 262-635-7913.