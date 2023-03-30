Racine storage building fire near 10th and Pearl

article

A fire broke out at an abandoned storage building near 10th and Pearl in Racine on Thursday, March 30.

Firefighters received a tip of smoke coming from a storage building behind a multiple-tenant home. No one was in the building, and there were no smoke alarms. Fire crews noticed that the windows on the building were boarded up, and the building looked vacant.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The fire was under control within 30 minutes. The building sustained heavy damage, but no one was injured. No residents were displaced from their homes. Structure damage was estimated at $40,000. Contents damage was estimated at $8,000.