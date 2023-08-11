Oak Creek teacher sex assault case, Rachel Goodle gets $5K bond

article

Rachel Goodle, the former Oak Creek High School teacher charged with sexually assaulting a student, made her initial court appearance Friday, Aug, 11 – her cash bond set at $5,000.

Prosecutors accuse the 22-year-old of having sex with a student inside her classroom in December 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, police were made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher at Oak Creek High School. The school resource officer investigated the allegations and rumors.

The investigation included interviews with students, the student allegedly involved, and a review of surveillance footage from the school. The complaint states the footage "showed what appeared to be a close relationship" between Goodle and the student.

Specific video showed Goodle and student, per the complaint, meeting up and going into her classroom on Dec. 2, 2022. Once inside, the door closed at 4:49 p.m. and remained closed until 5:07 p.m. when a custodial worker opened the door.

Oak Creek High School

When the detective spoke with the student about rumors of an inappropriate relationship between himself and Goodle, the complaint states the student said "something did happen."

Goodle filed a lawsuit against the district in an attempt to block the release of public records about her conduct. It came after a records request from FOX6 News.