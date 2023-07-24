Oak Creek teacher accused; sexual assault of teenage student

article

A 22-year-old teacher at Oak Creek High School is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. Rachel Goodle faces charges of second-degree sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a student by school staff.

According to the criminal complaint, Oak Creek police were made aware of a possible inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher at Oak Creek High School. The school resource officer investigated the allegations and rumors. He learned the defendant, Rachel Goodle, a teacher at the school, was suspected due to an inappropriate relationship with a student at the same school.

The investigation included interviews with students, the student allegedly involved, and a review of surveillance footage from the school. The complaint says the "surveillance footage showed what appeared to be a close relationship between Goodle and the student, spending an inordinate amount of time together, and arriving and sitting together at a school sporting event. The two sat away from the student section."

Specific video shows the defendant and student meeting up and going into her classroom on Friday, Dec. 2. "Once they are inside her classroom, the door closes at 4:49 p.m." The door remains closed until 5:07 p.m. "when a custodial/cleaning employee opens the door," the complaint says.

When the detective spoke with the student about rumors of an inappropriate relationship between himself and Goodle, the student stated "something did happen," the complaint says.

Goodle is scheduled to make her initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Aug. 11.